PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stake Raised by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions makes up 4.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of PDF Solutions worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDFS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

