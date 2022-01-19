Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PZG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,372. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.83. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

