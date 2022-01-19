OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 264,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,770,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 72,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NYSE DRE opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.