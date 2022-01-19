OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

