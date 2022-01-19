OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,009 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

FANG opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $131.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

