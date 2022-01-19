OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

