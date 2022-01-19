OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

