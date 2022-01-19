Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE OBE traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.93. 124,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$640.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.26.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

