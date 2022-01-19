NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock traded down $141.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,355.00. 31,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. NVR has a 12 month low of $4,140.03 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,574.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.