NS Partners Ltd Sells 3,580 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,460. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

