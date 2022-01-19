Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 381 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $317.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.45 and its 200 day moving average is $320.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

