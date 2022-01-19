Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,492 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

