National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Down to $68.53

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.53, but opened at $66.65. National HealthCare shares last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

