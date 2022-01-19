National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NCMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 7,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.