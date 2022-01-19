National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 7,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

