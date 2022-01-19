Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.72. Approximately 4,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Natera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

