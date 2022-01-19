Mysterium One Day Volume Reaches $279,217.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $6.97 million and $279,217.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

