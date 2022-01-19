Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Myomo comprises about 3.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Myomo worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Myomo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.