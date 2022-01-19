Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,075. Mondi has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

