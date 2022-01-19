Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $294,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

