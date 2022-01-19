Mithril (MITH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.49 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $49.15 million and $9.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00319056 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.