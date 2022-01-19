Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $545,866.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $311.05 or 0.00742013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $545,866.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.07 or 0.07423874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,025.49 or 1.00252108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 39,308 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

