Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.