Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

