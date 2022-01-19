Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

