MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,255.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,532.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,929.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

