McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Shares of BATS VFVA traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.00. 49,405 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.