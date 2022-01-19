McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 997 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,408 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

