McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,422 shares of company stock worth $7,329,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,329. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.75 million, a P/E ratio of 252.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.