Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,105. Match Group has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

