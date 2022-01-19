MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,946 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 203.90 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

