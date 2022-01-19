Loopring [NEO] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

