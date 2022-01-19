Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LRFC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 15,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.

