Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $51,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.72. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

