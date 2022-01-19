Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €9.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.31).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEO shares. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LEO stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €10.30 ($11.70). 186,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leoni has a 52-week low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.02 and a 200-day moving average of €13.33.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

