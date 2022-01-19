Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,516 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

