Kabouter Management LLC Sells 70,037 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Kabouter Management LLC reduced its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies makes up 4.8% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned 3.21% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 426,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,844 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

