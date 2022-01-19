Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $504,407.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $504,407.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

