JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $200.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 86.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:SI traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. 25,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

