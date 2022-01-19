Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

