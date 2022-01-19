JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.