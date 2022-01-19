Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

