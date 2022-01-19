Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.39

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.22, with a volume of 320559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.