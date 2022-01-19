iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.