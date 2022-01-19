iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 1.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

