iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 32.3% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,733. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

