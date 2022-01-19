iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.