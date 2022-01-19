Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $72,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.