Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,219,003. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

