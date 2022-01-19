Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $$25.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

