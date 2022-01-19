Huobi BTC Price Hits $42,115.69 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $42,115.69 or 1.00404600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $145,289.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.74 or 0.07435143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.60 or 0.99584300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007612 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

